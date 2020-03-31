Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Jay Inslee > Washington state enforces stay-at-home order

Washington state enforces stay-at-home order

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says officials will begin cracking down on businesses or groups that violate the state's stay at home order. They could see citations, and possibly revocation of business licenses. (March 30)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover

Five Minute Purple Lipstick Makeover 00:43

 Occurred on April 2, 2020 / Kennewick, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "One tube of purple lipstick and 5 minutes later. I thought I could get some dishes done, but I was wrong. Now I'm bathing two kids and a Dog. Our 3-year-old daughter Evelyn decided to give her 10-month-old little brother...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Martin County golf courses remain open, commissioners seek clarification on 'stay at home' order [Video]

Martin County golf courses remain open, commissioners seek clarification on 'stay at home' order

Private golf courses in Martin County will remain open while county commissioners seek clarification from Gov. Ron DeSantis on the state's sweeping 'stay at home' order.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:46Published
What should be open during the stay-at-home order? [Video]

What should be open during the stay-at-home order?

Despite the governor’s stay at home order, we continue to hear from workers who say they’re being forced to work even if their jobs aren’t considered “life sustaining” under the state’s new..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Jay Inslee extends Washington COVID-19 stay-at-home order through May 4

Washington residents will be stuck at home and the state’s economy will be at a standstill for at least another month because of the novel coronavirus....
bizjournals

Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states

Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to statesWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus despite his...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.