Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: White House Says Americans Should Be Prepared For 100,000 Deaths

Coronavirus Update: White House Says Americans Should Be Prepared For 100,000 Deaths

CBS 2 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
New models released by the White House on Tuesday show that 100,000 to 240,000 people could die in the U.S. from coronavirus, even with most Americans staying home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: President Trump Warns Americans To Prepare For Critical Two Weeks

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Warns Americans To Prepare For Critical Two Weeks 02:59

 President Donald Trump says the next two weeks will be critical and warns Americans to prepare for a rough time and a staggering deal toll; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.