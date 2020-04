Rob Gronkowski and WWE star Mojo Rawley are set to serve as the grand marshals for the NASCAR virtual racing event on Sunday. Gronkowski, the retired New England Patriots tight end, is also scheduled to host WrestleMania. WrestleMania, WWE's signature event, is held over two days on Saturday and Sunday this year for the first time in history.



Recent related videos from verified sources WWE Stars: Where Are They Now



It’s time to find out what these iconic wrestling celebrities have been up to since leaving the ring! For this list, we're taking a look at the superstars of the WWE, specifically the long and.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:25 Published 1 week ago Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event



Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Gronkowski set to serve as grand marshal for virtual NASCAR Gronk is coming to iRacing. Rob Gronkowski and WWE star Mojo Rawley are set to serve as the grand marshals for the NASCAR virtual racing event on Sunday....

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley named co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s FOX NASCAR iRacing The WrestleMania host and WWE Superstar give the command for Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series from virtual Bristol Motors Speedway.

FOX Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this