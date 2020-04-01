Global  

Florida governor issues stay-at-home order

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday, limiting Floridians' movements and interactions outside the home to only essential activites. (April 1)
 
News video: Governor Polis May Extend Stay At Home Order Until End Of April

Governor Polis May Extend Stay At Home Order Until End Of April 00:22

 Governor Polis may announce at a press conference today that he is extending the stay at home order until the end of April.

