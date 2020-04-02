Global  

Los Angeles mayor says everyone should cover their faces while outside to fight coronavirus

Thursday, 2 April 2020
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday urged all Angelinos to wear non-medical face masks when venturing outside to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges New Yorkers To Cover Faces In Public

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges New Yorkers To Cover Faces In Public 00:27

 Mayor Bill de Blasio now says all New Yorkers should cover their faces when they have to go out in public.

