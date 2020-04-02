Los Angeles mayor says everyone should cover their faces while outside to fight coronavirus

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday urged all Angelinos to wear non-medical face masks when venturing outside to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 5 days ago Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges New Yorkers To Cover Faces In Public 00:27 Mayor Bill de Blasio now says all New Yorkers should cover their faces when they have to go out in public.