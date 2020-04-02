University of California system eliminates SAT, some grade requirements for admissions Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The University of California school system Wednesday announced it will be eliminating some admissions requirements for prospective students weeks after high schools across the country closed due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David Cantu University of California system eliminates SAT, some grade requirements for admissions https://t.co/6wfwl5xe54 6 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 University of California system eliminates SAT, some grade requirements for admissions https://t.co/LhztMMrjki via… https://t.co/u0wOUrwE33 11 minutes ago Scoop Rocket News University of California system eliminates SAT, some grade requirements for admissions https://t.co/SuVuM1k1v5 12 minutes ago pop.finna #39a2001cb50e59c398ce3f42eca2761b University of California system eliminates SAT, some grade requirements for admis… https://t.co/44nB2zPdiS 16 minutes ago AAPA RT @altonwang: University of California eliminates SAT and suspends minimum GPA requirements in the wake of #COVID19 for applicants. If th… 13 hours ago 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝗴 University of California eliminates SAT and suspends minimum GPA requirements in the wake of #COVID19 for applicant… https://t.co/Sgi8s0CaKp 13 hours ago