Detroit bus driver dies of coronavirus after posting video to take virus seriously

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver died less than two weeks after he made a Facebook video encouraging people to take the new coronavirus seriously, a report said Thursday.
News video: Detroit bus driver complains on video about dangerous passenger then dies days later

Detroit bus driver complains on video about dangerous passenger then dies days later 03:14

 The video of Jason Hargrove is gut-wrenching. It has become his living legacy during the Coronavirus Pandemic that has turned Detroit into a national hotspot.

