A three-time Grammy Award winner known for his 1970s hits like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Use Me,” Mr. Withers last released an album in 1985.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Afro-Sapien RT @KamalaHarris: The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grand… 5 seconds ago Charles Tigo Top story: Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Lovely Day,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/fb0so8ThL4, se… https://t.co/SbKAYC1k3M 19 seconds ago Sportlots ID: bakeshow Soul legend Bill Withers has passed away so here's bay area rap supergroup TWDY sampling Lovely Day on Player's Hol… https://t.co/aIFN4dXCtu 25 seconds ago The Urban Spaceman RT @JustinSurrency: RIP Mr. Bill Withers. Soul Legend. https://t.co/Gsh885kw64 32 seconds ago Liam P Rayner RIP Bill Withers still the punchline of one of my favourite jokes... How do you make a duck into a soul legend... c… https://t.co/cmxISqvKnL 42 seconds ago O Monge RT @ShawnJamesMusic: I don’t wanna believe the news I just woke up to. RIP to the soul legend Bill Withers. You taught me so much through… 51 seconds ago Veronica Hurray Top story: Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Lovely Day,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/QkgdFIdEWm, se… https://t.co/csOThDMdBJ 51 seconds ago 105.9 The Brew Soul Music Legend Bill Withers Dies At 81: 'His Music Belongs To The World' https://t.co/lQP3n2IQfi https://t.co/nbrA5XjxwW 56 seconds ago