Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Lovely Day,’ Dies at 81

Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Lovely Day,’ Dies at 81

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A three-time Grammy Award winner known for his 1970s hits like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Use Me,” Mr. Withers last released an album in 1985.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81

Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 01:01

 Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfroSapien

Afro-Sapien RT @KamalaHarris: The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grand… 5 seconds ago

charlestigo41

Charles Tigo Top story: Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Lovely Day,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/fb0so8ThL4, se… https://t.co/SbKAYC1k3M 19 seconds ago

AndrewLBaker

Sportlots ID: bakeshow Soul legend Bill Withers has passed away so here's bay area rap supergroup TWDY sampling Lovely Day on Player's Hol… https://t.co/aIFN4dXCtu 25 seconds ago

deUrbanSpaceman

The Urban Spaceman RT @JustinSurrency: RIP Mr. Bill Withers. Soul Legend. https://t.co/Gsh885kw64 32 seconds ago

LiamPR87

Liam P Rayner RIP Bill Withers still the punchline of one of my favourite jokes... How do you make a duck into a soul legend... c… https://t.co/cmxISqvKnL 42 seconds ago

PedroASFreitas

O Monge RT @ShawnJamesMusic: I don’t wanna believe the news I just woke up to. RIP to the soul legend Bill Withers. You taught me so much through… 51 seconds ago

veronicahurray6

Veronica Hurray Top story: Bill Withers, Soul Legend Who Sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Lovely Day,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/QkgdFIdEWm, se… https://t.co/csOThDMdBJ 51 seconds ago

1059TheBrew

105.9 The Brew Soul Music Legend Bill Withers Dies At 81: 'His Music Belongs To The World' https://t.co/lQP3n2IQfi https://t.co/nbrA5XjxwW 56 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.