Coronavirus updates: Grand Princess crew member dies due to COVID-19

SFGate Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A Filipino crew member on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland died due to complications with COVID-19, according to a statement from the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns obtained by KTVU.
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic: Grand Princess Crew Member Dies From The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Grand Princess Crew Member Dies From The Coronavirus 01:17

 As the Grand Princess remained moored in San Francisco Bay Friday, a coalition of local community groups announced that among the 74 lives claimed regionally by the coronavirus was a crewmember from the Philippines. Anne Makovec reports. (4/3/20)

