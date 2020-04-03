Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus case confirmed at Amazon warehouse in New Castle

Coronavirus case confirmed at Amazon warehouse in New Castle

Delawareonline Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
"We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts," a company representative said.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety

Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety 01:23

 Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide. For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York. where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19. The strikes come as demand for online delivery has skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcoFleuve

Marco Fleuve RT @StephenCorrySvl: This is a confirmed case of #Covid19 found in #Indigenous peoples in the Brazilian Amazon. If this epidemic spreads in… 5 minutes ago

StephenCorrySvl

Stephen Corry This is a confirmed case of #Covid19 found in #Indigenous peoples in the Brazilian Amazon. If this epidemic spreads… https://t.co/Lh1yzZ0glE 40 minutes ago

OldKesh

Lake HW RT @HechaEnChicago: Last night, Chicago #Amazon workers walked off the job in the Little Village/Pilsen warehouse upon finding out on Frida… 49 minutes ago

buckeye_201

Andrew Sharp Just going to pretend that my previous tweet about this never existed https://t.co/UBbJAsM11x @IowaJaci 1 hour ago

nannyfat

Nancy Willing Coronavirus case confirmed at Amazon warehouse in New Castle https://t.co/VJdSp40Weo via @delawareonline 2 hours ago

xantilisax

lisa eastside RT @delawareonline: A company representative said there's no evidence the virus spreads through packages. https://t.co/gA5a9DilTv 2 hours ago

KevinMBonney

Kevin Bonney Alarming report from Brazil: First indigenous case of #coronavirus in Amazon has been confirmed https://t.co/SaDbtAUtdT 2 hours ago

ntaylorcollins

Taylor Collins So Amazon and #CoronavirusPandemic in one of our #Delaware sites? https://t.co/uSjWT5iYBg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.