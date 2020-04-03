Defense Secretary Esper backed firing of carrier captain Crozier

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper backed the Navy's firing of the commander of a coronavirus-striken aircraft carrier, the Pentagon said on Friday, amid a backlash from Democrats in Congress as well as the crew of the vessel, who hailed their captain as a hero.

