New England Patriots' truck delivers masks to New York to help coronavirus effort

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A truck emblazoned with the colors of the New England Patriots football team was out on the streets of New York on Friday, delivering 300,000 N95 masks to a makeshift hospital set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
