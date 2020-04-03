New England Patriots' truck delivers masks to New York to help coronavirus effort

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A truck emblazoned with the colors of the New England Patriots football team was out on the streets of New York on Friday, delivering 300,000 N95 masks to a makeshift hospital set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published New England Patriots' Plane to Bring 1.2 Million N95 Masks to US From China 01:18 New England Patriots' Plane to Bring 1.2 Million N95 Masks to US From China Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the team's private plane to Shenzhen, China, to pick up the masks for medical workers in Massachusetts. The plane is set to land at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday and be greeted by Gov....