Coronavirus Corona Beer Caper Curbed Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Dopey duo declared during heist they "have the virus," cops say



Floridians Zavier Permenter, 42, and Steven Cyriacks, 32, are jailed on assorted felony and misdemeanor charges after an alleged beer heist.



Corona Caper



