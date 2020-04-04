Global  

Medical support facility prepared in New Orleans

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
State medical and emergency officials are preparing for Monday's opening of the Morial Convention Center, which is being converted into a medical support facility to help local hospitals care for patients infected with the new coronavirus. (April 4)
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Medical director for England: New cases have started to stabilise

Medical director for England: New cases have started to stabilise 01:18

 NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis told the Downing Street briefing that the latest figures suggested that new cases had begun to “stabilise” but added that there was “no room for complacency” and everyone should continue to adhere strictly to lockdown rules.

