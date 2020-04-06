Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Cruise Ship: First Groups Of Healthy Passengers Allowed Off Coral Princess

Coronavirus Cruise Ship: First Groups Of Healthy Passengers Allowed Off Coral Princess

cbs4.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The first groups of healthy passengers stuck on the Coral Princess cruise ship at Port Miami have been allowed to disembark and go home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: First Groups Of Health Passengers On Coral Princess Allowed To Disembark And Go Home

First Groups Of Health Passengers On Coral Princess Allowed To Disembark And Go Home 02:45

 Jessica Vallejo reports they left on charter flights late Sunday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DamianTysdal

Damian Tysdal Coronavirus Cruise Ship: First Groups Of Healthy Passengers Allowed Off Coral Princess - CBS Miami https://t.co/g7NV9TOq3K #cruise #travel 1 hour ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami The first groups of healthy passengers from the Coral Princess were allowed to disembark the ship and fly home last… https://t.co/cUnmfGn0eR 1 hour ago

JROB7091

JROB709💙 RT @GMA: Cruise ship passengers finally able to dock in Florida after being stranded at seas. First responders rushed to those in need of i… 1 hour ago

cindyfsolomon

~Block*der*Frauen~ RT @jennycohn1: “Cruise ship docks in Florida with two dead and 12 testing positive for coronavirus” “The company said it would take sever… 2 hours ago

Rightofcentre2

Rightofcentre @AotearoanJames @patrickgowernz You've confused the two visits - 14 tested & 4 positive was after the return visit… https://t.co/v7SXHBsZjN 4 hours ago

EgonPhd

Egon Spengler @smh @rachelclun @sallyrawsthorne The Ruby princess stopped in NZ first letting the virus spread there. They must o… https://t.co/hRbcpNGgsl 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.