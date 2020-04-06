The first groups of healthy passengers stuck on the Coral Princess cruise ship at Port Miami have been allowed to disembark and go home.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Damian Tysdal Coronavirus Cruise Ship: First Groups Of Healthy Passengers Allowed Off Coral Princess - CBS Miami https://t.co/g7NV9TOq3K #cruise #travel 1 hour ago CBS4 Miami The first groups of healthy passengers from the Coral Princess were allowed to disembark the ship and fly home last… https://t.co/cUnmfGn0eR 1 hour ago JROB709💙 RT @GMA: Cruise ship passengers finally able to dock in Florida after being stranded at seas. First responders rushed to those in need of i… 1 hour ago ~Block*der*Frauen~ RT @jennycohn1: “Cruise ship docks in Florida with two dead and 12 testing positive for coronavirus” “The company said it would take sever… 2 hours ago Rightofcentre @AotearoanJames @patrickgowernz You've confused the two visits - 14 tested & 4 positive was after the return visit… https://t.co/v7SXHBsZjN 4 hours ago Egon Spengler @smh @rachelclun @sallyrawsthorne The Ruby princess stopped in NZ first letting the virus spread there. They must o… https://t.co/hRbcpNGgsl 5 hours ago