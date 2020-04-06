Global  

Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for seniors

CBS News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Matthew McConaughey and his family couldn't leave their home during quarantine to visit a local senior living facility, but they did the next best thing – they hosted a virtual bingo game for the residents there. "As Matthew would say, let's turn this red light into a green light," the Texas senior living facility said.
