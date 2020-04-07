Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press SecretaryStephanie Grisham is leaving her role as White House press secretary, according to CNN and Politico, but will return to the East Wing and continue as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is in the process of selecting a new press secretary, according to the network’s reporting. Among the options is Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, who served as a surrogate for the president’s initial run in 2016.

*Also Read:* White House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter Deadline

While Grisham, who was named to the position last June replacing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, never held a press briefing during her time as press secretary, she did shake up the briefings currently being held to provide updates on the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, right-wing cable channel One America News Network’s Chanel Rion said she had been personally invited by Grisham to Thursday’s press briefing. Just one day before, Rion and her network had been barred by the White House Correspondents Association for breaking social distancing rules.

Thirteen former White House press secretaries, foreign service and military officials penned an open letter posted on CNN.com in January, calling for the return of regular press briefings when the number of days without one hit 301.

“Yes, your taxpayer dollars are indeed paying Miss Grisham to avoid you, ironically, like it’s her job,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said at the time.

A representative for the White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

OANN's Chanel Rion Says White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Invited Her Back to Briefing Room

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Dismisses CNN's Criticism: 'No Different Than Any Other Day'

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Confirms Televised Briefings Won't Return Soon: Reporters Were 'Getting Famous' From It
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Report: Stephanie Grisham Leaving Her White House Press Secretary Job

Report: Stephanie Grisham Leaving Her White House Press Secretary Job 00:44

 Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out as White House Press Secretary.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErikLundegaard

Erik Lundegaard RT @StarTribune: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing. http… 2 seconds ago

0bFuSc8

0bFuSc8 RT @Yamiche: Stephanie Grisham is leaving her role as the White House Press Secretary and becoming the chief of staff to First Lady Melania… 2 seconds ago

bluemanontwiter

Fran Navarro OnTwiter💙#mascarillasparatodos RT @washingtonpost: Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary after eight months during which she held no regular press briefing… 2 seconds ago

stilllaurieone

stilllaurieone RT @nypapajoe: Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary after eight months during which she held no regular news briefings - Th… 3 seconds ago

SSFBartender

Sexiest Bartender RT @kylegriffin1: WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham leaving job without ever briefing press, to be first lady… 3 seconds ago

Hatty44704946

Hatty RT @BostonGlobe: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her job without ever briefing the press. She will become Melania… 4 seconds ago

bizbrokerchris

Christopher Thompson RT @windthin: 1/3 White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving without ever having even held a press conference, or even a brie… 4 seconds ago

Welshwacko

Diane Foley RT @mmpadellan: After holding ZERO press briefings in 10 months (or 30 Scaramuccis) as White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham will… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.