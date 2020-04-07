Kayleigh McEnany Picked as New White House Press Secretary (Report)

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kayleigh McEnany was selected as the new White House press secretary Tuesday, according to the New York Times.



The news came hours after it was reported Stephanie Grisham was leaving the role and returning to her position as chief of staff to the first lady.



McEnany, currently serving as spokeswoman for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, was immediately identified in reports Tuesday morning as a contender for the suddenly-vacant job.



*Also Read:* Trump Campaign's Kayleigh McEnany Says President Has Never Lied, CNN's Chris Cuomo Responds: 'Interview's Over'



She is a familiar face to anyone who watched cable news in the lead- and follow-up to the 2016 election, as she was a Trump surrogate hired by CNN to be a contributor at the time. She’s continued to make headlines in the years since. Last August, once she was installed as spokesperson for the re-election campaign, CNN’s Chris Cuomo ended an interview with her abruptly when she continually asserted that Trump “doesn’t lie.”



During the toss from Cuomo to fellow CNN primetime anchor Don Lemon after the show, Lemon said this: “I don’t even bother anymore with that because you’ll never get a real, direct answer from someone like that. She has no credibility, Chris! She’s a nice woman. She used to be on this show as well as other CNN shows all the time, but someone like that has no credibility and the audience… Put whoever you want on your show, this isn’t chastising you, but the audience gets nothing from her because she does not tell the truth.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump Campaign's Kayleigh McEnany Says President Has Never Lied, CNN's Chris Cuomo Responds: 'Interview's Over'



CNN's Kayleigh McEnany Apologizes for False Obama Slam



Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary 👓 View full article

