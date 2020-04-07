Global  

Trump removes inspector general overseeing $2.3 trillion coronavirus response

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tasked with overseeing the government's coronavirus response, including $2.3 trillion in economic relief, the spokeswoman for that inspector general's office said on Tuesday.
