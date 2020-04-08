Puppies Resisting in a Red State. Wash your paws🐶 RT @Gothamist: After Pressure, NYC Releases Racial Breakdown Of COVID-19 Deaths Read updates here: https://t.co/5O0czyecw5 https://t.co/cVE… 9 minutes ago

SuzeQKnits RT @Gothamist: The projected number of ventilators needed by coronavirus patients in New York City's public hospitals has dropped dramatica… 10 minutes ago

LifeInTheApple Coronavirus Updates: After Pressure, NYC Releases Racial Breakdown Of COVID-19 Deaths https://t.co/vNPbMfp2QD 14 minutes ago

Mehmet, Space Doctor we need to do better (via @Gothamist - https://t.co/GvlGX673c9) https://t.co/yZ9L3qPFwh 43 minutes ago

Gothamist The projected number of ventilators needed by coronavirus patients in New York City's public hospitals has dropped… https://t.co/85EwA3ba3A 46 minutes ago

Myriam Chingona Gurba de Serrano RT @mvonbraithwaite: As suspected, #COVID19 is NOT a great equalizer. It’s laying bare the structural racism & environmental racism of this… 46 minutes ago

Michael Braithwaite. As suspected, #COVID19 is NOT a great equalizer. It’s laying bare the structural racism & environmental racism of t… https://t.co/CepZrGLf6H 54 minutes ago