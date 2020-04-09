Mass Burials On Hart Island Increase Fivefold As COVID-19 Death Toll Skyrockets
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () According to the city's Department of Correction, which oversees the process, the burials on Hart Island have increased in frequency from 25 burials a week to 24 burials every day, five days a week. [ more › ]
On Monday, Councilman Mark Levine tipped off a firestorm of social media chaos after tweeting what a worst-case temporary burial scenario could look like due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
