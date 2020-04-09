Mass Burials On Hart Island Increase Fivefold As COVID-19 Death Toll Skyrockets

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

According to the city's Department of Correction, which oversees the process, the burials on Hart Island have increased in frequency from 25 burials a week to 24 burials every day, five days a week. [ more › ] According to the city's Department of Correction, which oversees the process, the burials on Hart Island have increased in frequency from 25 burials a week to 24 burials every day, five days a week. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

