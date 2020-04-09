Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mass Burials On Hart Island Increase Fivefold As COVID-19 Death Toll Skyrockets

Mass Burials On Hart Island Increase Fivefold As COVID-19 Death Toll Skyrockets

Gothamist Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Mass Burials On Hart Island Increase Fivefold As COVID-19 Death Toll SkyrocketsAccording to the city's Department of Correction, which oversees the process, the burials on Hart Island have increased in frequency from 25 burials a week to 24 burials every day, five days a week. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Are Public Burials At Hart Island Coming?

Are Public Burials At Hart Island Coming? 02:28

 On Monday, Councilman Mark Levine tipped off a firestorm of social media chaos after tweeting what a worst-case temporary burial scenario could look like due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blue_cloud222

bluecloud New York hires laborers for mass burials on Bronx island amid Covid-19 surge https://t.co/xldkcScXlj 2 minutes ago

PPHRtweets

People's Panel on Human Rights RT @SocialistVoice: New York hires laborers for mass burials on Bronx island amid coronavirus surge Deceased buried in long trenches on H… 7 minutes ago

Kat_Missouri

Torquemada's Kat 😺🚨🔥🌎🔥 RT @Gothamist: Mass Burials On Hart Island Increase Fivefold As COVID-19 Death Toll Skyrockets https://t.co/WZhqQS826I https://t.co/yP6EpAF… 9 minutes ago

saabelieves

sharon a p New York hires laborers for mass burials on Bronx island amid Covid-19 surge https://t.co/XOvLXwVGQH 10 minutes ago

fields_hl

L H Field RT @guardianworld: New York hires laborers for mass burials on Bronx island amid Covid-19 surge https://t.co/muqPaaj074 12 minutes ago

BTudbubble

Barnaby Tudbubble New York now using prison labor to mass bury CV dead on Bronx Island https://t.co/0rEGJ4J3vq 13 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 New York hires laborers for mass burials on Bronx island amid coronavirus surge Deceased buried in long trenches… https://t.co/P1kdrw0XYi 18 minutes ago

Benny_math1

Benny RT @guardian: New York hires laborers for mass burials on Bronx island amid Covid-19 surge https://t.co/aUSYWFvvWA 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.