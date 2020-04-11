Global  

De Blasio announces NYC schools will be closed for rest of school year

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that the city’s public schools will remain closed until the end of the school year in response to the coronavirus outbreak -- a decision he conceded has massive implications for families across the Big Apple.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Local Mom Struggles Having Her Son With Autism Home From School

Local Mom Struggles Having Her Son With Autism Home From School 02:42

 Schools are closed for the rest of the school year, and the announcement pushed a local mom to the edge

