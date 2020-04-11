NYC keeping schools closed; online classes to continue

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Public schools in New York City’s 1.1 million-student district will be shuttered for the rest of the academic year, but online education will continue as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday. It was not an easy decision to close schools, de Blasio said, […] 👓 View full article

