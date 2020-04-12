Global  

Thunderbirds honor coronavirus responders with Las Vegas flyover for 'true heroes'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
High in the skies over Las Vegas, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron also known as the “Thunderbirds" showed their support on Saturday for those on the frontlines responding to the coronavirus pandemic. 
Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Thunderbirds' Las Vegas flyover shows support for hospital heroes

Thunderbirds' Las Vegas flyover shows support for hospital heroes 00:38

 The Air Force paid tribute to health care heroes with a Thunderbirds flyover across Nevada. Eighteen hospitals in the Battle Born State were honored with the patriotic show.

