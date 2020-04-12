Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane

New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The Archbishop of New Orleans and a rabbi both took to the sky in a World War II-era single-engine plane on Friday to bless the entire community as the coronavirus pandemic forced residents to remain isolated inside their homes for the Passover and Easter holidays.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia

World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia 02:35

 AS India enters into the 19TH day of the lockdown, the no. of covid-19 cases have breached the 8000 mark. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India, killed 273. 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people died. THE WORLD BANK ON SUNDAY SAID THAT THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane… https://t.co/YDSR3pcJAU 2 minutes ago

Cazan53

Cazan's Cajun Tales & Cookin Stories ! New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane https://t.co/yPv0rWixU7 Bull shit! 6 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fabiolucv New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane… https://t.co/Kf3SlRM6Sv 6 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane… https://t.co/M9pd0oOSzC 7 minutes ago

rifnote

Rifnote News Aggregates New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane - https://t.co/IyePIrA3gQ 9 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane Source: Fox News https://t.co/8VpDz0ZWSo 11 minutes ago

JoJo4Fitness3

Joseph Ball New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane https://t.co/lOcPU2SIlp 13 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews New Orleans archbishop, rabbi deliver coronavirus blessings from sky in World War II-era plane… https://t.co/QlIM0Okar1 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.