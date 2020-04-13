Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nearly a week after voters in the state went to the polls in the middle of a pandemic, results from an important Wisconsin Supreme Court race and the presidential primary will arrive. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For https://t.co/TFnFIrYqJl https://t.co/obe0hgYrIL 8 minutes ago ゴルフニュースまとめ Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For – The New York Times https://t.co/w825uEaCTv 11 minutes ago TheCyanPost Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For https://t.co/TFnFIrYqJl https://t.co/obe0hgYrIL 11 minutes ago #MillionHitsSecret Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For - The New York Times https://t.co/di7YtFVBY3 13 minutes ago weightlosscalculator Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For - The New York Times https://t.co/Kz50mIjAxZ 13 minutes ago Jeffrey Levin Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For https://t.co/g1XrAVRCcN 14 minutes ago Paulinus Thompson Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For https://t.co/6CaNtLtI2o 26 minutes ago Mother Nature Strikes Back! Wisconsin Election Results: What to Watch For - The New York Times https://t.co/LVrYErwx6W 28 minutes ago