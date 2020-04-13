Global  

Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president in a joint online appearance. "I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans," to support Biden, Sanders says. (April 13)
 
twosheeep1

twosheeep Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/WhAy9xbXUS 16 seconds ago

oceanlightbrise

Noor🌾 RT @jkf3500: Here it is...good Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president https://t.co/rITJxTfwCM 33 seconds ago

FrankPKing

Frank King 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇸 RT @AP: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president. Follow our complete #Election2020 coverage. htt… 36 seconds ago

WBruceTattrie

Bruce Tattrie RT @CBCAlerts: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president, urges unity during joint webcast with former rival. Vermont senator also re… 37 seconds ago

kotatweets

KOTA Territory News Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president https://t.co/qqdWLhRT3O 51 seconds ago

WDTV5News

WDTV 5 News Bernie Sanders endorsed his former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president Monday. https://t.co/61sLEKYKa9 54 seconds ago

HOTTIEIRTEZA

IRTEZA RT @ANI: Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for the post of US President: The Associated Press (File pic) https://t.… 1 minute ago

ConCotzias

Constantin Cotzias RT @business: WATCH: Bernie Sanders formally endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying Americans of all affiliations should back the former… 2 minutes ago

