Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden

cbs4.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama delivered his long-awaited endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, recording an 12-minute video to throw his support behind his former vice president.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Obama endorses Biden, saying former vice president has ‘the qualities we need’

Obama endorses Biden, saying former vice president has ‘the qualities we need’ 01:17

 Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Joe Biden, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

