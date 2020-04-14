Former President Barack Obama delivered his long-awaited endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, recording an 12-minute video to throw his support behind his former vice president.

You Might Like

Tweets about this MamaNic RT @Alyssa_Milano: My guest on this week’s episode of my podcast is former President Barack Obama’s head of the center for Medicare and Med… 3 seconds ago cocainachap RT @ProgressiveVet6: Breaking: Former President Barack Obama continues his attempt to rescue his failed legacy by endorsing the rapist. No,… 5 seconds ago #45VYRUS RT @KassandraSeven: Former President Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for President in 2020 https://t.co/0LMQzx9S9I 7 seconds ago Nancy Farmer 🇺🇸 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Former President Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden - Trump is busy tweeting about Mutiny on t… 8 seconds ago Alwan Hassan and 999 others RT @nytimes: Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Joe Biden, casting him as the leader the U.S. needed to combat the coronavirus pand… 9 seconds ago tanyia RT @Yamiche: The official 12 minute video of former President Barack Obama endorsing his former vice president Joe Biden. https://t.co/HJZ… 9 seconds ago 305startup A new poll says more Americans rank former President Barack Obama higher than any other when asked which president… https://t.co/rf5wW6LFGO 10 seconds ago JoeTrudeau RT @CREWcrew: One of the most common criticisms of former president Barack Obama during his two terms in office was that he and his family… 10 seconds ago