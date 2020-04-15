One of the dozens of tornadoes that ripped across the South on Easter Sunday was so powerful it left a mark on Mississippi that is able to be picked up by satellites.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Howard Altschule Easter Sunday violent #TORNADO in Mississippi with winds of 170 mph left scar seen on satellite image https://t.co/cHtCbraapi #FWCWeather 7 minutes ago GridPointWeather Easter Sunday violent #TORNADO in Mississippi with winds of 170 mph left scar seen on satellite image https://t.co/9zcPeJj1m3 8 minutes ago Tim Melino Easter Sunday violent #TORNADO in Mississippi with winds of 170 mph left scar seen on satellite image https://t.co/Pk58lTWJmR #GPWX 8 minutes ago Carlos Morales RT @iElielSepulchro: Easter Sunday 'violent' tornado in Mississippi with winds of 170 mph left 'scar' seen on satellite image https://t.co/… 13 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Easter Sunday 'violent' tornado in Mississippi with winds of 170 mph left 'scar' seen on satellite image… https://t.co/W3K7TOGvNk 14 minutes ago Udo RT @robsobs: Incredible. That monster EF-4 tornado in Mississippi on Easter Sunday was at least 2 MILES wide at its maximum width and was o… 49 minutes ago Rob's Obs Incredible. That monster EF-4 tornado in Mississippi on Easter Sunday was at least 2 MILES wide at its maximum widt… https://t.co/zalRpyPZP3 1 hour ago Melvin Delbert RT @Strange_Sounds: This Is Not How Anyone Wants To Celebrate Easter Sunday: Violent Tornadoes In Louisiana And Mississippi Kill At Least 1… 23 hours ago