Former Netflix Exec Christian Davin Hired as Amazon Studios’ Global Head of Movies Marketing

Amazon Studios has hired Christian Davin as the new global head of movies marketing, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.



Davin comes to Amazon from Netflix, where he served as VP of global creative marketing for films, overseeing films like “Roma,” “Bird Box,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Murder Mystery” and “The Irishman.”



At Amazon, Davin will report to Head of Marketing at Prime Video Andy Donkin. He will also work closely with Amazon Head Jennifer Salke as well as co-heads Ted Hope, Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman.



*Also Read:* Amazon's Jeff Bezos Has Made Back Half of His Divorce Settlement This Year



Vincent Scordino, senior marketing and distribution manager and Molly Albright, head of creative marketing, will report directly to Davin.



Prior to Netflix, Davin held senior positions at Warner Bros., MGM and Twentieth Century Fox. He began his career at the United Artists Theaters in New York. Then, he worked as an assistant in the creative marketing department at Miramax before joining 20th Century Fox, where he did the marketing campaign for “Borat.”



*Also Read:* Amazon Prime Video Takes Dave Bautista's 'My Spy' From STXFilms



At Warner Bros., he oversaw the marketing campaign for films like “Argo,” “A Star Is Born,” “Creed,” “42,” “The Town” and “Get Hard.”



