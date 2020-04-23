Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Illinois governor to extend stay-at-home order: local media

Illinois governor to extend stay-at-home order: local media

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was expected on Thursday to extend his state's stay-at-home order, which was to expire on April 30, to stem the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Governor Talks About Possible Scenarios Once Stay-At-Home Order Is Lifted

Governor Talks About Possible Scenarios Once Stay-At-Home Order Is Lifted 01:32

 Gov. Jared Polis talked about what life will look like in Colorado once the stay-at-home order is lifted. That may be a little different than how we lived in the months leading up to coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.