Donald Reed Herring, Brother of Elizabeth Warren, Dies From Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Mr. Herring, 86, was “charming and funny, a natural leader,” Ms. Warren wrote.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Died From COVID-19

Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Died From COVID-19 00:32

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren confirmed her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died after testing positive for coronavirus. According to Business Insider, Herring was 86 years old and a 20-year veteran from the U.S. air force. Warren said: “It is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iggy

Iggy Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her oldest brother died of coronavirus https://t.co/rFM72wYjsf 5 seconds ago

kat_pep_

KP🌎🌱 RT @BostonGlobe: Donald Reed Herring, the oldest brother of Senator Elizabeth Warren, died on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla., about three w… 31 seconds ago

NotSoGreat7

Gonads & Strife @realDonaldTrump offered 10 endorsements via twitter for candidates that have helped him stay in power. Not a sing… https://t.co/Ourq6gSaic 40 seconds ago

Millyleo57

Milly RT @stonecold2050: Our thoughts and prayer are with Senator Elizabeth Warren on the loss of her beloved brother Donald Reed Herring who ser… 43 seconds ago

FarrisFlagg

Farris Flagg RT @TheView: .@WhoopiGoldberg: “We learned that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s brother, Air Force veteran Donald Reed Herring, lost his battle… 54 seconds ago

zilkerfilms

www.jameswebb.tv RT @THR: Elizabeth Warren says her brother, Donald Reed Herring, died Tuesday evening from #COVID19: "It's hard to know that there was no f… 57 seconds ago

biggiesmirk

Michael @BridgetSterli19 @catcatdean Sorry to hear that news! Sen Warren just lost her brother the virus! https://t.co/5I4gCWvQjL 2 minutes ago

ideopraxist2

AmericanAngster🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🍑 RT @Reuters: ‘He was charming and funny, a natural leader’: Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother Donald Reed Herring died in Oklahoma after co… 6 minutes ago

