Trump: 'Very good idea' on Kim Jong Un's health

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Rumors have been circulating for days about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. President Donald Trump says he has a "very good idea" about Kim's health, but couldn't talk about it. (April 27)
Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea of how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine. “I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now.” Trump then suggested the mystery would be solved soon. “I hope he’s fine. I do know how he’s doing...