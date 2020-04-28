Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump: 'Very good idea' on Kim Jong Un's health

Trump: 'Very good idea' on Kim Jong Un's health

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Rumors have been circulating for days about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. President Donald Trump says he has a "very good idea" about Kim's health, but couldn't talk about it. (April 27)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Says He Knows About Kim Jong Un But Then Says He

Trump Says He Knows About Kim Jong Un But Then Says He "Hopes He's Fine" 00:47

 Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea of how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine. “I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now.” Trump then suggested the mystery would be solved soon. “I hope he’s fine. I do know how he’s doing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea: Kim Jong Un Didn’t Have Surgery [Video]

South Korea: Kim Jong Un Didn’t Have Surgery

South Korea: Kim Jong Un Didn’t Have Surgery

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:24Published
Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' [Video]

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday, just a day after Kim Jong Un reappeared after a three week absence from public life. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'I Wish Him Well': Trump Says He Has a 'Very Good Idea' of Kim Jong Un's Status


RIA Nov. Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comAceShowbizEurasia Review

South Korea, US sources: Kim Jong Un in hiding from coronavirus

South Korea, US sources: Kim Jong Un in hiding from coronavirusTrump said on Monday he has a good idea of how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, but would not elaborate.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •FOXNews.comZee NewsUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this