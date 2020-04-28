Ms. Minnie, Star of ‘Little Women: Atlanta,’ Dies at 34 Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





Ross was seriously injured when the car she was in collided with another car near Old National Highway in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday, her publicist Liz Dixson confirmed to TheWrap. She died nearly 24 hours later at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dixon added that Ross had begun filming for “Little Women” but production had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Ms. Minnie gained an instant following after the launch of “Little Women: Atlanta” in 2016 and was a featured presence through all five seasons to date. The show, a spinoff of “Little Women: LA,” follows six women with dwarfism on the show and their struggle to break into Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap scene.





Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. Please direct all media requests to: Liz Dixson Publicist for Ms Minnie 404-410-6912



*Also Read:* Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)



Tributes for Ms. Minnie soon poured in from other castmates.



Ross’s longtime costar Amanda Salinas shared an emotional tribute shortly after the news broke. “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!!” Amanda Salinas wrote on Instagram. “Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” Salinas captioned several photos of herself with Ross.



“I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever ??'” I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!” she continued. “I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken ??????'” Rest In Peace my love.”



