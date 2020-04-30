Global  

The Wrap Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
‘Tonight Show’ Taps Rebecca Drysdale as New Head Writer“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has enlisted “Key & Peele” vet Rebecca Drysdale as its new head writer, TheWrap has confirmed.

She joins the NBC late-night talk show after most recently serving as head writer and executive producer on Nickelodeon’s revival of “All That.” Her other credits include FX’s “Baskets,” “Key & Peele” and HBO’s “High Maintenance.”

Drysdale started as head writer on “The Tonight Show” earlier this month, taking over for Nedaa Sweiss.

*Also Read:* Jimmy Fallon and Wife Tell Engagement Story: 'As Soon As I Pull the Ring Out of My Pocket, I Start Crying' (Video)

“The Tonight Show” is currently airing “At Home” editions on the network while the pandemic prevents staff from working together in the show’s usual studio space. Full-length episodes using the remote format began airing at the end of last month.

The most recent full week of episodes averaged a 0.36 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.0 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

