Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Finally Has a Title (and It’s Not ‘Space Jam 2’)

‘Space Jam’ Sequel Finally Has a Title (and It’s Not ‘Space Jam 2’)

The Wrap Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
You can officially stop calling it “Space Jam 2.” In an Instagram post Thursday, LeBron James revealed the title for the sequel to the Looney Tunes-Meets-Basketball film along with the film’s logo.

The sequel is now titled “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and the film’s release date is still set for 2021.

The 1996 original film starred Michael Jordan playing basketball alongside Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” updates the premise with LeBron James leading the cast, and major current NBA stars are expected to make cameos. It also stars Don Cheadle.

*Also Read:* Charles Barkley Dunks on LeBron James' Planned 'Space Jam' Reboot: 'We Don't Need 2'

“Girls Trip” filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee is directing from a screenplay by Justin Lin, Willie Ebersol, Andrew Dodge and Alfredo Botello. “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is producing.

The original “Space Jam,” which earned $230.4 million at the worldwide box office, told a fictional story about what Jordan was up to during his brief retirement from Basketball in the mid 1990s. In the film, he’s back to the game by the Looney Tunes in a desperate attempt to beat a team of aliens. It also starred Bill Murray, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle and featured cameos by Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bouges, Larry Johnson and Shawn Bradley.

James is making the film through his SpringHill Entertainment banner. Terrence Nance was at one point attached to direct but was replaced with Lee.


View this post on Instagram

2021. ???????? ???? ????????

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Usher, LeBron James and Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant (Videos)

LeBron James Remembers His 'Friendship/Bond/Brotherhood' With Kobe Bryant

BBC Apologizes for Using LeBron James Footage in Kobe Bryant Memorial
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Don Cheadle On "Black Monday," "House Of Lies," & "Space Jam 2" With LeBron James [Video]

Don Cheadle On "Black Monday," "House Of Lies," & "Space Jam 2" With LeBron James

The Academy Award nominee talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about season 2 of Black Monday on Showtime, playing Marty Kaan on House Of Lies with Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz and what it was like..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 09:30Published
Don Cheadle set for Space Jam sequel [Video]

Don Cheadle set for Space Jam sequel

Don Cheadle is set to play the villain in 'Space Jam 2', according to his 'Black Monday' co-star Paul Scheer.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam 2' Title & Logo!

LeBron James has announced some exciting Space Jam news! The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star is starring in the the sequel to the 1996 movie, which starred...
Just Jared

US Space Force awards L3Harris Technologies $500 Million IDIQ contract for anti-jam satellite modem

US Space Force awards L3Harris Technologies $500 Million IDIQ contract for anti-jam satellite modemMelbourne FL (SPX) Apr 24, 2020 The U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has awarded L3Harris Technologies a five-year, $500 million...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Paul_Berney

📽️📺 Paul Berney 🎸🐼 RT @TheWrap: 'Space Jam' Sequel Finally Has a Title (and It's Not 'Space Jam 2') https://t.co/EAczcSOk39 51 minutes ago

charlestrotter

Cable Hogue LeBron James reveals SPACE JAM 2's official title to be SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY https://t.co/FfaT4B60jp… https://t.co/RLNI98nJim 55 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Finally Has a Title (and It’s Not ‘Space Jam 2’) https://t.co/vcLrgbTODS via… https://t.co/OBXkomxT9i 57 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap 'Space Jam' Sequel Finally Has a Title (and It's Not 'Space Jam 2') https://t.co/EAczcSOk39 1 hour ago