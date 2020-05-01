Chris Pratt, ‘Parks & Rec’ Cast Lift Leslie Knope’s Spirits With ‘Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian’ Performance (Video)

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

What the world needs now is this, sweet this. On Thursday’s “Parks and Recreation” reunion, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) led his Pawnee friends in a performance of “Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian.”



(Yes, we know the song is technically called “5,000 Candles in the Wind.”)



The Zoom concert lifted Leslie Knope’s (Amy Poehler) spirits, and we guarantee it will do the same for you.



Watch the video above.



Mouse Rat still rocks.



*Also Read:* 'Parks & Rec' Boss: Coronavirus Offered the Only 'Compelling Reason' for Long-Awaited Reunion



The special served as a fundraiser for Feeding America, and also as a pretty good advertising tool for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, which is where the “Parks” archive exists.



The reunion episode was a packed (virtual) house: In addition to Poehler and Pratt, Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport), Mo Collins (Joan Callamezzo), Jason Mantzoukas (Dennis Feinstein), Jay Jackson (Perd Hapley), Jon Glaser (Councilman Jamm), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), and Megan Mullally (Tammy 2) all reprised their characters from the beloved NBC sitcom.



“Parks,” which was a critical darling but never drew big Nielsen ratings, aired from 2009 to 2015. Last night’s reunion special was technically the comedy’s 126th episode. Only Poehler, Pratt, Offerman and Plaza have appeared in every single episode. Ansari missed the cut by one, Retta missed perfect attendance by five episodes.



For those who never partook in “Parks,” Li’l Sebastian was the Indiana town’s beloved miniature horse.



We’ve included the tribute song’s lyrics, courtesy of Genius.com, below.



*Also Read:* Comcast Tops Q1 Earnings Mark, Misses on Revenue as COVID-19 Impacts Theme Parks Business



[Verse 1] Up in horsey heaven, here’s the thing

You trade your legs for angels wings

And once we’ve all said good-bye

You take a running leap and you learn to fly [Chorus] Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

Miss you in the saddest fashion

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

You’re 5000 candles in the wind [Verse 2] And though we all miss you everyday

We know you’re up there eating heaven’s hay

And here’s the part that hurts the most

Humans cannot ride a ghost [Chorus] Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

Miss you in the saddest fashion

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

You’re 5000 candles in the wind



Everybody sing it now!



Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

Miss you in the saddest fashion

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

You’re 5000 candles in the wind



[Outro] Maybe someday we’ll saddle up again

And I know I’ll always miss my horsiest friend

Spread your wings and fly

Spread your wings and fly

