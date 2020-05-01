Global  

Chris Pratt, ‘Parks & Rec’ Cast Lift Leslie Knope’s Spirits With ‘Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian’ Performance (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
On Thursday's "Parks and Recreation" reunion, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) led his Pawnee friends in a performance of "Bye, Bye Li'l Sebastian."

(Yes, we know the song is technically called “5,000 Candles in the Wind.”)

The Zoom concert lifted Leslie Knope’s (Amy Poehler) spirits, and we guarantee it will do the same for you.

Watch the video above.

Mouse Rat still rocks.

*Also Read:* 'Parks & Rec' Boss: Coronavirus Offered the Only 'Compelling Reason' for Long-Awaited Reunion

The special served as a fundraiser for Feeding America, and also as a pretty good advertising tool for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, which is where the “Parks” archive exists.

The reunion episode was a packed (virtual) house: In addition to Poehler and Pratt, Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport), Mo Collins (Joan Callamezzo), Jason Mantzoukas (Dennis Feinstein), Jay Jackson (Perd Hapley), Jon Glaser (Councilman Jamm), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), and Megan Mullally (Tammy 2) all reprised their characters from the beloved NBC sitcom.

“Parks,” which was a critical darling but never drew big Nielsen ratings, aired from 2009 to 2015. Last night’s reunion special was technically the comedy’s 126th episode. Only Poehler, Pratt, Offerman and Plaza have appeared in every single episode. Ansari missed the cut by one, Retta missed perfect attendance by five episodes.

For those who never partook in “Parks,” Li’l Sebastian was the Indiana town’s beloved miniature horse.

We’ve included the tribute song’s lyrics, courtesy of Genius.com, below.

*Also Read:* Comcast Tops Q1 Earnings Mark, Misses on Revenue as COVID-19 Impacts Theme Parks Business

[Verse 1] Up in horsey heaven, here’s the thing
You trade your legs for angels wings
And once we’ve all said good-bye
You take a running leap and you learn to fly [Chorus] Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
Miss you in the saddest fashion
Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
You’re 5000 candles in the wind [Verse 2] And though we all miss you everyday
We know you’re up there eating heaven’s hay
And here’s the part that hurts the most
Humans cannot ride a ghost [Chorus] Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
Miss you in the saddest fashion
Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
You’re 5000 candles in the wind

Everybody sing it now!

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
Miss you in the saddest fashion
Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
You’re 5000 candles in the wind

[Outro] Maybe someday we’ll saddle up again
And I know I’ll always miss my horsiest friend
Spread your wings and fly
Spread your wings and fly
