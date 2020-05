Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Longtime CBS communications chief Gil Schwartz died Saturday of natural causes. Schwartz retired as senior executive vice president and chief communications officer at CBS Corporation in 2018. "For the better part of three decades, Gil Schwartz led CBS communications with creative flair, craftsman-like expertise, and an abundance of personality," CBS said in a statement. Schwartz was 68 years old.