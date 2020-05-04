Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Participate In Tell-All Book ‘Finding Freedom’

Dark Sky Photography New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book will be the 'definitive story' and an accurate portrayal of the couple's li… https://t.co/kisnHIJ9op 14 seconds ago

jan sabin RT @TheToadours: Whats it going to take for the Queen to end this farce. If the title Finding Freedom and the forward to the book isn't an… 2 minutes ago

Rani- Kali RT @oprahmagazine: A new tell-all by @scobie and @carolyndurand promises to give Harry and Meghan's side of the story. #FindingFreedom come… 2 minutes ago

Cheryl Tuckett Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two-word takedown of Queen and royal family, via @nzherald ://www.nzherald.co.nz/l… https://t.co/1OUnIFhwGP 2 minutes ago

jan sabin RT @tips_talk: Meghan Markle still using "Sussex Royal" Hmm for someone so***bent on "Finding Freedom" she certainly hangs onto every l… 2 minutes ago

The Hollywood Reporter In the anticipated book, longtime royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durandaim aim to detail the true sto… https://t.co/2lfnxlq8uL 3 minutes ago

Body Indigo RT @harpersbazaarus: A Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Biography Is Coming This Summer https://t.co/JkI2tkXid3 4 minutes ago