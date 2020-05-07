Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed. Abbott said his new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas […]
Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to a week in jail and a $7000 dollar fine on Tuesday after she was found in contempt of court for defying the state's stay-at-home orders and keeping her business open. Colette Luke has more.
DALLAS (AP) — A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •CBS News
Tweets about this
WTWO News UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions… https://t.co/YTVA2e5XrO 2 minutes ago
Star World Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner https://t.co/vY5Np52iWh 3 minutes ago
Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner https://t.co/NBSeUXGkn0 3 minutes ago
John Walton Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner https://t.co/CozkRXkO5F 4 minutes ago
WNDU NEW: Texas' governor has removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry o… https://t.co/KHGqtTSE4l 6 minutes ago
WMBF News Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner >> https://t.co/v8WnIFwcRE 7 minutes ago
WAFB Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner https://t.co/zxBAp5B6Mm 7 minutes ago
Fox 18 KLJB Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner https://t.co/4bCN9ddzxJ 12 minutes ago