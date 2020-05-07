Global  

Governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner

Seattle Times Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed. Abbott said his new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store

Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store 02:51

 Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to a week in jail and a $7000 dollar fine on Tuesday after she was found in contempt of court for defying the state's stay-at-home orders and keeping her business open. Colette Luke has more.

