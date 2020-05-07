Megyn Kelly Lands Interview With Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, will sit down for an on-camera interview with Megyn Kelly, Kelly announced on Thursday.



“Her story, some tough questions and her message to the former VP – coming soon,” Kelly shared on Instagram and Twitter.



This will be Reade’s first on-camera interview since Biden appeared on “Morning Joe” last week to “unequivocally” deny the accusation. The interview will be produced by Rich McHugh, the former NBC News producer who worked with Ronan Farrow on his Harvey Weinstein investigation and has since led much of the reporting on Reade’s account for Business Insider.



*Also Read:* Tara Reade's Former Neighbor Says She Heard About Joe Biden Sexual Assault Accusation in Mid-'90s



Shortly after Kelly teased the upcoming interview on Thursday, attorney Douglas Wigdor — who represents six Weinstein victims — announced he was now representing Reade.



“Ms. Reade will be heard shortly in an interview conducted by Megyn Kelly and produced by Richard McHugh, and she will describe to the American public what happened to her. Her harrowing account is credible and supported by numerous ‘outcry’ witnesses from decades ago,” Wigdor wrote in an email sent to TheWrap.



It’s not immediately clear when the interview will air, but Kelly has released other “MK” interviews on her Instagram account in the past. Reade first shared her accusation of sexual assault against Biden on a podcast hosted by Katie Halper.





MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who accuses presumptive Dem nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault, sits down with me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story, some tough questions and her message to the former VP – coming soon. Stay tuned.



