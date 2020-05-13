Global  

Paul Manafort Sprung From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Wrap Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Paul Manafort Sprung From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus ConcernsFormer Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was released from prison early on Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns, his attorney Kevin Downing told CNN.

The 71-year-old, jailed since June 2018, will serve the rest of his seven and a half year sentence in home confinement, Downing said. Manafort, who oversaw Trump’s presidential campaign for roughly three months in the summer of 2016, was convicted last year in two separate cases centered on tax and bank fraud. Downing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manafort had already served about a third of his sentence at LCI Loretto, a low-security federal prison in western Pennsylvania, when his attorneys requested a transfer to home confinement due to concerns about the pandemic potential effect on Manafort’s health issues. He will move into a three-bedroom apartment in Northern Virginia where he will live with his wife.

*Also Read:* Bill Maher Questions Paul Manafort's Light Jail Sentence: 'The White Guy Discount' (Video)

The federal Bureau of Prisons has moved nearly 2,500 to home confinement in response to the pandemic and the difficulty of maintaining social distancing, CNN reported, though LCI Loretto has no confirmed cases as of this week.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her litigation against President Trump, also was granted temporary home confinement as he awaiting sentencing in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. In February, he was convicted of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Paul Manafort released from prison

Paul Manafort released from prison 00:22

 President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manfort, has been released from prison due to coronavirus concerns. He will now serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus [Video]

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement due to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Pandemic Concerns [Video]

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Pandemic Concerns

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, is set to be released from prison early over concerns of the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

Paul Manafort released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns: lawyer

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's onetime presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation, has been released...
CBC.ca

News24.com | Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort released from prison early due to coronavirus risk

Lawyers for Paul Manafort, serving a seven-year sentence, asked for his release because of coronavirus risk in prison.
News24

