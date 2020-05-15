Global  

Families of nursing home residents share heartbreaking coronavirus stories

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide are trying to stop the coronavirus from sweeping through their vulnerable populations. Heartbroken families report not being able to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones, while some worry about their relatives who need the constant care nursing homes provide. Meg Oliver speaks to relatives of nursing home residents to hear how they are dealing with the outbreak.
