You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Comptroller Investigating City's COVID-19 Response



City Comptroller Scott Stringer is launching an investigation into the city's preparation for and response to COVID-19. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:19 Published 7 hours ago Research Shows 3000 Americans Could Die Every Day Due To Easeing Coronavirus Restrictions



A new projection shows that nearly 135,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 by August. The University of Washington's projections are almost double the last prediction. According to the data, the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this