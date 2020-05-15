Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal government looks to malaria drug as possible coronavirus treatment

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
President Trump announced that a drug commonly used to treat malaria could possibly be used to treat coronavirus symptoms, after it goes through clinical trials. However, officials maintained that currently, there is no drug on the market that is FDA-approved to treat coronavirus. Meanwhile in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a financial aid package to help small businesses and industries deeply affected by the coronavirus, like airlines. The proposal has gotten criticism from Democrats, who say it does more to help corporations than workers. Weijia Jiang breaks down what else Washington, D.C. is doing to try and contain the coronavirus' spread.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brazil's president defiant as coronavirus death toll soars [Video]

Brazil's president defiant as coronavirus death toll soars

Grief grips Brazil as deaths from COVID-19 spike sharply but Bolsonaro insists the country must get back to work.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
Tiny Town faces big financial challenges, manager worries about the park's future [Video]

Tiny Town faces big financial challenges, manager worries about the park's future

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus and strict social distancing measures could lead to an extended closure of Tiny Town near Morrison. There's even a possibility Tiny Town might not open at all..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump clashes with doctors on possible coronavirus treatment

President Trump wants Americans to take an existing drug to fight the coronavirus. His advice contradicts Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top scientists who say we...
CBS News

Native Americans sue federal government for control of $8 billion in coronavirus funding

On Saturday, several Native American tribes sued the federal government for control of coronavirus funding allocated to them. Native Americans are especially...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this