Federal government looks to malaria drug as possible coronavirus treatment



Recent related videos from verified sources Brazil's president defiant as coronavirus death toll soars



Grief grips Brazil as deaths from COVID-19 spike sharply but Bolsonaro insists the country must get back to work. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42 Published 5 hours ago Tiny Town faces big financial challenges, manager worries about the park's future



Concerns over the spread of coronavirus and strict social distancing measures could lead to an extended closure of Tiny Town near Morrison. There's even a possibility Tiny Town might not open at all.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:03 Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump clashes with doctors on possible coronavirus treatment President Trump wants Americans to take an existing drug to fight the coronavirus. His advice contradicts Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top scientists who say we...

CBS News 5 hours ago



Native Americans sue federal government for control of $8 billion in coronavirus funding On Saturday, several Native American tribes sued the federal government for control of coronavirus funding allocated to them. Native Americans are especially...

CBS News 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this