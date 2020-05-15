National Museum of African American Music opens in Nashville

Global  

A new museum in Nashville aims to preserve the legacy of African American music. The National Museum of African American Music will be the only institution dedicated to showcasing music genres created, influenced, and inspired by black Americans. Since 2002, the museum has raised $60 million and collected 1,500 artifacts. Museum president and CEO Henry Beecher III and senior curator Dina Bennett join “CBS This Morning.”
