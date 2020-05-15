J.C. Penney Files for Bankruptcy, Closing Some Stores
The chain’s move came after J. Crew and the Neiman Marcus Group filed, and represented the biggest casualty amid retail closures tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Robert Barnes/Getty Images JCPenney has filed for bankruptcy. The department store has been in the midst of a turnaround plan in order to reduce its roughly $4 billion in debt. It was forced to temporarily close all of its 850 stores amid the coronavirus pandemic but began to reopen certain locations... JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy 00:35
