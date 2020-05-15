Global  

J.C. Penney Files for Bankruptcy, Closing Some Stores

NYTimes.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The chain’s move came after J. Crew and the Neiman Marcus Group filed, and represented the biggest casualty amid retail closures tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy 00:35

 Robert Barnes/Getty Images JCPenney has filed for bankruptcy. The department store has been in the midst of a turnaround plan in order to reduce its roughly $4 billion in debt. It was forced to temporarily close all of its 850 stores amid the coronavirus pandemic but began to reopen certain locations...

Recent related news from verified sources

J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection

J.C. Penney Co Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, the latest among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to crumble as prolonged store closures due...
Reuters

J.C. Penney Files For Bankruptcy As Lockdowns Take Their Toll

J.C. Penney began 2020 with hopes of yet another turnaround. Instead, the coronavirus shutdowns across the country have forced the department store and mall...
NPR


