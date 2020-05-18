Global  

Stocks rebound as positive Moderna vaccine trial boosts optimism for economic recovery

Delawareonline Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Stocks bounced back Monday on optimism the U.S. economy may start to recover from the coronavirus pandemic after drugmaker Moderna released promising early results for a vaccine.
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Moderna Early Vaccine Sees Positive Results

Moderna Early Vaccine Sees Positive Results 00:25

 Business Insider reports that a coronavirus vaccine my not be ready until the end of 2021, according to Roche, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company. He explained "According to the most likely scenario, we will not have a vaccination before the end of next year." Instead, Severin...

