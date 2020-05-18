Global  

DiGiorno Dunks on Delivery Pizza With Tweet About Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ Excuse in ‘The Last Dance’

The Wrap Monday, 18 May 2020
Frozen pizza maker DiGiorno, ironically enough, delivered the line of the night during the final hours of “The Last Dance.”

Here’s what happened: During the ESPN documentary’s penultimate episode on Sunday night, subject Michael Jordan recounted how his famous “Flu Game” against the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals was actually spurred on by a late-night pizza order. Jordan and his crew said they sensed the pizza could be trouble when they opened their hotel door and saw approximately five guys there to drop it off. A few hours later, Jordan was in major pain — leading him to believe the pizza was tampered with and gave him food poisoning the night before a pivotal fifth game in the series.

The pizza story was a big hit on Twitter, and DiGiorno didn’t let a good opportunity go to waste, tweeting: “Delivery pizza. Go figure.” The cheeky tweet was retweeted nearly 10,000 times in the next 12 hours.



Delivery pizza. Go figure.

— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 18, 2020



The company, of course, is known for its bake-at-home pizzas and its “It’s not delivery, it’s Digiorno!” tagline.

Ultimately, the bad pizza may have made MJ feel terrible for the next day, but it didn’t get in the way of him balling; Jordan went out and scored 38 points in the game, including hitting a clutch 3 in the final minute to help Chicago win the game and take a 3-2 advantage. The Bulls ended up winning the series the following game, in Chicago, to secure the fifth of the team’s six titles during the ’90s.

The “Flu Game,” though, may need to be retroactively dubbed the “Pizza Game” for proper context.

