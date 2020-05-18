Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Apologizes After Saying N-Word on Instagram Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Hannah Brown, star of ABC’s 15th season of “The Bachelorette,” has apologized after saying the N-word in a since-expired Instagram Live video.



“I owe you all a major apology,” the reality TV star said in a statement on her Instagram story Sunday. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said.”



“I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”



*Also Read:* Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies at 29



Brown found herself facing backlash during an Instagram Live on Saturday night when she said the N-word while singing the lyrics to “Rockstar” by DaBaby.



Fans immediately called Brown out in the comments just seconds later, to which the star responded with what seems like disbelief.



“I did? I’m so sorry,” Brown said in the video, which was captured by Bachelor Tea Spill on Instagram. “No, I was singing the — I’m so sorry.”



“I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh God,’ ” she continued later in the Live video. “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word.”



*Also Read:* 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Dips in Ratings From Last Week's Non Rose-Worthy Debut



Watch the video below.



Other alums of the “Bachelor” franchise have spoken out against Brown, including Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first and only black lead.



“We can’t give people a pass for this. We have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing,” she said in an Instagram Live video saved to her IGTV.



“Non-black people should not feel okay about saying the word n*****. It’s wrong,” she continued. “You should feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable. That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don’t know, please do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word. That word was used to make black people feel less than… and every time you use that word and you’re not black, you give that word power.”



*Also Read:* 'The Bachelor' Sets Greatest Hits Season for This Summer in Place of Postponed 'Bachelorette'



Another Bachelor” alum, Bekah Martinez, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, also criticized Brown in a statement on her Instagram story.



“How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with SOOO much access to privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word,” she wrote. “Even if it’s ‘just the lyrics to a song’ … especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyric first.”



“We’ve GOT to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we’re continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we ‘stan’) over ending our country’s loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness,” Martinez continued. “And no, you can’t say the N-word just because black people say it,” said Martinez. “Black people reclaimed the use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them. It’s a word that holds so much historical weight that the black community is still healing from, and parts of the white community are STILL weaponizing for dehumanization, particularly in the south.”





View this post on Instagram



Bachelor nation alums speak out after Hannah Brown says the n-word on IG live • Hannah said the n-word on her IG live Saturday followed by a denial and an “apology”. • Sunday afternoon, she made a formal statement apologizing on her ig story. • I’ve received a lot of hate for posting about this but I stand by what I have posted and remain firm in my belief that what she did was wrong and that she nor any white person should say the n word no matter the context. • It’s important to understand the history behind the word. It was used for generations to oppress and dehumanize black people. So when a white person says it, it is offensive and hurtful to many people. • Though unintentional, her using that word was hurtful to many bachelor nation alums and fans. I am glad she finally addressed it and hope she educates herself and grows from this.



A post shared by Bachelor Tea Spill???????? (@bachelorteaspill) on May 17, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT







